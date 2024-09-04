Open Menu

Girl Killed, Three Injured As Roof Caves In

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Girl killed, three injured as roof caves in

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A girl died while her mother and two minor boys sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident here at Chak No 475/EB on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the dilapidated roof of the room caved in due to rain.

Resultantly,the girl identified as Eman FatiMA(12) died on the spot,while her mother Shakeela Bibi, brothers Arshad (6) and Irfan (2) sustained serious injuries.

The victims were shifted to hospital.

