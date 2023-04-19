Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A girl was killed while her father and sister sustained multiple injuries in an accident in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A girl was killed while her father and sister sustained multiple injuries in an accident in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 40-year-old Muazzam Javaid of Chak No 203-RB Mannanwala with his two daughters, including Hania, 15, and Faiza, 11, was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit it near Bhatta Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Hania died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Muazaam to the Allied Hospitalin a critical condition besides providing first aid to Faiza.