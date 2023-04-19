UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed, Two Injured In Accident In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad

A girl was killed while her father and sister sustained multiple injuries in an accident in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A girl was killed while her father and sister sustained multiple injuries in an accident in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 40-year-old Muazzam Javaid of Chak No 203-RB Mannanwala with his two daughters, including Hania, 15, and Faiza, 11, was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit it near Bhatta Stop on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Hania died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Muazaam to the Allied Hospitalin a critical condition besides providing first aid to Faiza.

Related Topics

Accident Police Station Road Died Hania Sheikhupura Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspe ..

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspects wheat procurement centers

5 minutes ago
 Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

10 minutes ago
 39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

8 minutes ago
 EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in Augus ..

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

8 minutes ago
 Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to E ..

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to EU - Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.