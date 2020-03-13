Girl killed, two injured in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A young girl was killed while two others were sustained serious injuries as motorcycle collided with rickshaw near Basti Laar Shah Jamal road tehsil Jatoi.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, three persons including a girl were riding on motorcycle when their motorcycle collided with rickshaw while overtaking near Bast Larr Shah Jamal road.

As a result, 18 years old girl namely Zahra d/o Abdul Majeed died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi.