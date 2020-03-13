UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:43 PM

Girl killed, two injured in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

A young girl was killed while two others were sustained serious injuries as motorcycle collided with rickshaw near Basti Laar Shah Jamal road tehsil Jatoi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A young girl was killed while two others were sustained serious injuries as motorcycle collided with rickshaw near Basti Laar Shah Jamal road tehsil Jatoi.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, three persons including a girl were riding on motorcycle when their motorcycle collided with rickshaw while overtaking near Bast Larr Shah Jamal road.

As a result, 18 years old girl namely Zahra d/o Abdul Majeed died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Young Jatoi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

7 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

19 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

32 minutes ago

PML-N suspends membership of its leaders for meeti ..

43 minutes ago

National economic development linked to the uplift ..

45 minutes ago

Educational institutions closed in GB till March31 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.