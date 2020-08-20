Girl Killed, Two Injured On Road In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 04:11 PM
A girl was killed while her brother and mother sustained injuries in an accident in the City Jaranwala police limits on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :A girl was killed while her brother and mother sustained injuries in an accident in the City Jaranwala police limits on Thursday.
A police spokesman said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near 240 Mor.
As a result, eight-year-old Sonia of Chak No 352-GB died on the spot whilebrother Zain and mother Khalida were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitalin a critical condition.