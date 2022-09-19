UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed With Sharp-edged Weapon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Girl killed with sharp-edged weapon

A 22-year-old girl was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute in the area of Fatehpur, here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A 22-year-old girl was allegedly killed with a sharp-edged weapon over a dispute in the area of Fatehpur, here on Monday.

Police said that Asif Masih, victim's brother, reported the police that his sister Naseem Bibi was present at an engagement ceremony in Fatehpur when accused, Riaz Masih, came there with his wife and severely injured Naseem Bibi by repeatedly stabbing her with scissors over a dispute.

As a result, She died on the spot. While the accused fled from the scene.

Police were busy in investigating the matter after registering a case of murder on the complaint of victim's brother.

