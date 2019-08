A young girl was killed with toxic food in the area of Chiniot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A young girl was killed with toxic food in the area of Chiniot

Police said Saturday that Nazia Bibi (20) daughter of Sultan r/o chak No.241-JB took food and started feeling dilapidated condition.

She was rushed to local hospital, but in vain. The police took body into custody and started investigation.