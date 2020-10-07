Girl motorbike lifter sent to jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :An 18-year old girl involved in motorbike lifting in Karachi has been sent to jail on judicial remand, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

Beenish was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate West. The investigation officer in his report presented before the court stated that Beenish was associated with a gang involved in lifting motorcycles and snatching in the city.

Her two accomplices 'Chotto' and 'Dadda' are still at large, the report say. The suspect was later sent to jail on judicial remand.

The accused 18-year old, was used to lift motorcycles with two other accomplices while dressing like a boy.

The girl has disclosed that Wasit alias Dada and Chhotu 14, have been other two members of her gang of three, officials said. Only Wasit has been above 20 years of age in the gang.

Beenish alias Kattu also learns boxing at a boxing club in Lyari, according to police.