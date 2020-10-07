UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Motorbike Lifter Sent To Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:43 PM

Girl motorbike lifter sent to jail

An 18-year old girl involved in motorbike lifting in Karachi has been sent to jail on judicial remand, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :An 18-year old girl involved in motorbike lifting in Karachi has been sent to jail on judicial remand, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

Beenish was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate West. The investigation officer in his report presented before the court stated that Beenish was associated with a gang involved in lifting motorcycles and snatching in the city.

Her two accomplices 'Chotto' and 'Dadda' are still at large, the report say. The suspect was later sent to jail on judicial remand.

The accused 18-year old, was used to lift motorcycles with two other accomplices while dressing like a boy.

The girl has disclosed that Wasit alias Dada and Chhotu 14, have been other two members of her gang of three, officials said. Only Wasit has been above 20 years of age in the gang.

Beenish alias Kattu also learns boxing at a boxing club in Lyari, according to police.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Jail Lyari Boxing Court

Recent Stories

Modi govt extends 11 laws to further its Hindutva ..

2 minutes ago

39,000 visits in 5 months on Abu Dhabi Judicial Po ..

15 minutes ago

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

2 minutes ago

11 bodies of migrants wash ashore off Libyan coast ..

2 minutes ago

France's Macron Pledges Nation's Solidarity with V ..

7 minutes ago

Latvian Ambassador to Belarus Summoned to Riga for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.