FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A seven-year-old girl was found dead from fields in Dijkot police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused abducted the girl from Chak No 269-RB Baran and

threw the body in fields after killing her.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the

crime scene.