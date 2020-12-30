UrduPoint.com
Girl Poisoned To Death Over Refusal For Marriage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

Girl poisoned to death over refusal for marriage

A girl was poisoned to death allegedly by her paramour over refusal for marriage in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A girl was poisoned to death allegedly by her paramour over refusal for marriage in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that Kashif Ali of Chak No.187-RB Kacha Jhumra had illicit relations with a girl Humaira Bibi (21) of the same locality.

The boy asked the girl for marriage but the girl refused due to pressure of her parents.

Over the refusal, the boy got enraged and he gave her poison. Humaira was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

The police have registered a case on complaint of girl's father Fazil Abbas and started investigation for arrest of the accused who is still at large.

