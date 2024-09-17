Open Menu

Girl Rape: Accused Arrested On CPO Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Girl rape: accused arrested on CPO orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) A teenager girl was raped while the Garh police arrested the accused after City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil ordered for his arrest.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that accused Safdar Lal Bharwana of Chak No.

547-GB allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl (F) at gunpoint at her house at night.

Receiving information, the CPO took notice and directed the SSP Investigation to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprit.

The Garh police registered a case and arrested the accused in a raid. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

