Girl Raped By Friend’s Boyfriend In Karachi

Girl raped by friend’s boyfriend in Karachi

The victim in her statement said that her friend Kiran and her boyfriend Ali had come over her place where they had dinner together.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) In a tragic incident in Karachi, a girl was raped by her friend’s boyfriend.

Media reports said that the guy raped the girl after giving her drugs and threw her at the beach.

The girl was found in an unconscious condition on Sunday when people shifted her to Jinnah Hospital.

Police said that the girl has been identified as 21-year-old Sana.

She said that she started feeling sick after the dinner and fainted. This was when she was allegedly raped.

She said that she found herself on the beach when she gained consciousness.

The police have registered a case against the accused upon the girl’s complaint.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three suspects in Tharparkar.

One of the suspects first abducted the victim girl outside her house in Dallan Jotar, native village of Tharparkar and then took her in an empty house where he along with his associates raped that girl and also made video of the incident too.

Police have arrested one of the suspects, Qabool Rahmon.

Police have also registered a case and started an investigation.

