Girl Raped In Lahore By Doctor She Met Through Matrimonial App

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:26 PM

Nawab Town police registered FIR against the suspect and started investigation into the incident.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) A girl was allegedly raped by a doctor who met her through a matrimonial app in Lahore, the police said on Thursday.

The victim girl lodged complaint with Nawab Town police station and said that she met the doctor through a matrimonial app.

She said she met the doctor at the café of a local hospital. The doctor, she said, forced her, took her to some place and subjected her sexual assault.

The suspect is still at large.

The victim, however, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore, said the police.

