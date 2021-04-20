UrduPoint.com
Girl Recovered; Kidnapper Held

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Girl recovered; kidnapper held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :City Jaranwala police claimed on Tuesday to have recovered a teenaged girl who was kidnapped four months ago.

Police said on Tuesday that Laiba (15) resident of Ali Colony was abducted from Al-Hafiz Garden on December 14, 2020.

The police after registering a case started investigation and traced the whereabouts of the kidnappers in a rented house near Fish Farm and Sheroana Bridge.

A police team headed by SHO City Jaranwala Rana Asghar conducted a raid and succeeded in recovering the girl safe and sound from the clutches of abductors. The police have also arrestedan accused.

Further investigation was underway.

