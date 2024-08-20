Girl rescued from abuse by Virtual Women Police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Nishtar Colony police station on Tuesday rescued a girl who had been the victim of violence and abuse.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authorities said the Virtual Women Police station received a call about violence against the girl. The girl reported that her relatives were planning to kill her and pleaded to be saved. The girl said that she had a love marriage in Mianwali, but her relatives forcibly brought her to Lahore. The girl registered a complaint to be rescued from the clutches of her relatives.

The spokesperson said that the victim was in Lahore for the first time and was unfamiliar with the locations. The Virtual Women Police Station located her through the Women Safety App and dispatched the police to the location. Nishtar Colony Police took immediate action and rescued the girl. She was sent to Darul Aman (a shelter home) with the girl's consent.

Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station in any emergency by calling 15.