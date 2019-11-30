Girl Scouts from DG Khan meet Health minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Girl Scouts from different educational institutions of Dera Ghazi Khan division met Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at CM Secretariat here on Saturday

Member Provincial Assembly Dr Shaheena Kareem, in-charge Scouts Ms Asia and many other scouts were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin said that educated mothers could build an educated society. She told the visitors that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar believed in equal role of men and women in country's progress.

The minister said that the government was taking steps to provide equal opportunities to women in the society.

Five state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being built in the province, she added. Dr Yasmin said provision of facilities in health and education sectors was top priority of the government.

The minister welcomed the delegation and said such educational trips were very important for students. She said quality educational institutions were being established in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The Girl Guides presented a gift of ajrak to the minister and she alsopresented them gifts.