Girl Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

A teenaged girl was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the area of Sahianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A teenaged girl was shot dead over matrimonial issue, in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Aqib of Chak Jhumra wanted to marry 13-year-old Malaika of the same locality but her parents were not willing.

Aqib along with his accomplices tried to kidnap Malaika this morning when her family members resisted his attempt.

In a fit of grudge, Aqib allegedly shot at and killed Malaika on the spot.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police are looking into the matter.

