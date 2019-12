Two accused on Wednesday shot dead a girl in Rangpura Police limits on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Two accused on Wednesday shot dead a girl in Rangpura Police limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, Shabana, in her application to the police, said that she was returning home with her daughter Iqra when the accused on a motorcycle opened firing on them.

As a result, Iqra died on the spot while the attackers fled.

The police registered a case and started investigations.