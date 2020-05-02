Girl shot dead over marriage dispute in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A young girl was fired to death over marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that Imtiaz Bajwa wanted to marry with a young girl Eman Ejaz resident of Chak No.

225-RB Malkhan Wala. He sent his proposal to her parents, but her mother refused to accept this proposal.

After refusal of proposal, Imtiaz Bajwa along with his accomplices entered into the house of Eman Ejaz and shot her dead.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.