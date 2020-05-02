UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Shot Dead Over Marriage Dispute In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 03:44 PM

Girl shot dead over marriage dispute in Faisalabad

A young girl was fired to death over marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A young girl was fired to death over marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police.

Police spokesman said here Saturday that Imtiaz Bajwa wanted to marry with a young girl Eman Ejaz resident of Chak No.

225-RB Malkhan Wala. He sent his proposal to her parents, but her mother refused to accept this proposal.

After refusal of proposal, Imtiaz Bajwa along with his accomplices entered into the house of Eman Ejaz and shot her dead.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.

Related Topics

Dead Police Marriage Young

Recent Stories

19-year-old British girl reunited with family in A ..

35 seconds ago

With UAE efforts, an Australian family reunited af ..

41 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,2 ..

3 seconds ago

Virus infections in Europe climb over 1.5 million: ..

2 minutes ago

CTP launches crack down against beggars, 78 arrest ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to provide all out assistance to COVID-19 aff ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.