Girl Shot Killed In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Girl shot killed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A girl shot killed on Sunday over a minor issue in the area of Waris Khan Police Station, police spokesman said.

The armed gunman managed to force his entry into the house of a girl, Bismillah in Dhoke Khabba. He opened indiscriminate firing at her. As a result, she received number of bullets and died on the spot.

Bismillah known as a dancer and hailing from Multan.

After committing crime, the shooter managed to flee away from the scene.

The body of a girl shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for postmortem.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused identified as Hamza, was a friend of the victim.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik has taken notice of the horrific murder and directed to arrest the shooter.

