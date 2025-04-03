Girl Stabbed After Parents Reject Marriage Proposal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A girl was stabbed after her parents rejected a marriage proposal in Mohalla Qadirabad, police reported on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Imran, allegedly attacked the girl with the connivance of his son-in-law.
The victim was initially taken to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Khan Garh but was later transferred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to her critical condition.
Khan Garh police registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene. The identity of Imran’s son-in-law remains unconfirmed by authorities.
Recent Stories
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Derajat festival attracts visitors3 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for injuring a youngster3 minutes ago
-
Girl stabbed after parents reject marriage proposal3 minutes ago
-
Prominent restaurant sealed on Mall Road3 minutes ago
-
469 prisoners in Punjab freed before Eid3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 79 emergencies during Eid33 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in 7 operations33 minutes ago
-
Swat valley attracts massive influx of tourists during Eid43 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant hosts Eid ul Fitr celebration43 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 140 kg unhygienic meat:1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 57,300 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Food allergy awareness crucial for public health, expert says2 hours ago