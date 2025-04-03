Girl stabbed after parents reject marriage proposal

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A girl was stabbed after her parents rejected a marriage proposal in Mohalla Qadirabad, police reported on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Imran, allegedly attacked the girl with the connivance of his son-in-law.

The victim was initially taken to the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Khan Garh but was later transferred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to her critical condition.

Khan Garh police registered a case and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene. The identity of Imran’s son-in-law remains unconfirmed by authorities.