Girl Stabbed To Death For 'honour' In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:59 PM

A girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law for 'honour' here at Qasba Makhdoompur on Saturday

According to police, one Shahid, son of Rafique suspected that his sister-in-law, Shazia Bibi, daughter of Waryam, had illicit relationship with someone.

On Saturday, he stabbed her to death.

Makhdoompur police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal for autopsy.

