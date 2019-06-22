Girl stabbed to death for 'honour' in Khanewal

A girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law for 'honour' here at Qasba Makhdoompur on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :A girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her brother-in-law for 'honour' here at Qasba Makhdoompur on Saturday.

According to police, one Shahid, son of Rafique suspected that his sister-in-law, Shazia Bibi, daughter of Waryam, had illicit relationship with someone.

On Saturday, he stabbed her to death.

Makhdoompur police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal for autopsy.