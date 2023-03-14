Girl stabbed to death in Hyderabad

An underage girl was allegedly stabbed to death and her dead body was dumped on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road in Kohsar area of Latifabad late Monday night, in the limits of the Airport police check post

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An underage girl was allegedly stabbed to death and her dead body was dumped on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road in Kohsar area of Latifabad late Monday night, in the limits of the Airport police check post.

According to the police, the slain girl has been identified as Iqra, daughter of Khadim Hussain Mashori.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Peer Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh took notice of the murder after which the police geared into action and arrested a suspect, identified as Ghayoor Abbas Kalyar, on Tuesday.

The police claimed that they had also recovered the knife used in the killing.

On Tuesday the slain person's uncle Aashiq Hussain Mashori lodged an FIR accusing Kalyar, his friend Dawood and others for attempting rape and killing his niece.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 376, 511 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The dead body was earlier shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem after which it was handed over to the family for burial.

The complainant stated that Kalyar was their neighbour but they did not know Dawood and other unknown accused persons.