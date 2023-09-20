Girl strangled to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Some unidentified outlaws strangled a 13-year-old girl to death here at Kot Ameer area in Tarkhanwala police station limits on Wednesday.

Police said that the victim Hina Fatima (13) r/o Kot Ameer was going to school, when some unidentified outlaws killed her.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained yet.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was under way.