Open Menu

Girl Strangled To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Girl strangled to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Some unidentified outlaws strangled a 13-year-old girl to death here at Kot Ameer area in Tarkhanwala police station limits on Wednesday.

Police said that the victim Hina Fatima (13) r/o Kot Ameer was going to school, when some unidentified outlaws killed her.

The reason behind the killing was not ascertained yet.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Station

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

3 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

35 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

48 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

2 hours ago
Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

10 hours ago
 TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training ..

TIKA conducts weeklong "Search and Rescue Training" in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heri ..

Argentina's ESMA torture center: hell becomes heritage

12 hours ago
 Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unch ..

Libya flood feeds unrest but political system unchallenged: analysts

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Greece, offers condolences over rescue team victim ..

12 hours ago
 Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

Russian strikes in Ukraine kill nine

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan