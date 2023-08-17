- Home
Girl Student Dies, Brother Injured After Being Electrocuted By High-voltage Electricity Poll
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) ::A nine-year-old girl student died while her brother was injured after being electrocuted in the Sur Pul area of Mayaar, here Thursday morning.
According to a police spokesman, the girl and her five-year-old brother were on their way to school when they received an electric shock from a fallen high-voltage electricity poll.
As a result, a girl namely Husna died on the spot while her brother Rahim Shah sustained serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ Timergara Hospital.