Girl student dies, five injured as school wall collapses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) ::A girl student was killed and five others injured when the wall of Government Primary School Depur in Lal Qilla area of Dir Lower collapsed on Monday morning.

The police of Zemdara area said an eight-year-old girl student named Javeria, daughter of Niaz Ullah, resident of Kass Depur was killed and five others injured when wall of their school collapsed.

The injured students were identified as 9-years-old Anuya, daughter of Hassan Muhammad, Munir son of Noor Haleem, Tabassum daughter of Ayan Uddin and Sawera daughter of Bacha.

A laborer working in the adjacent mosque, identified as Mansoor, resident of Depur was also injured in the incident.

Local people and rescue workers shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and directed the authorities concerned to present a report in this regard at the earliest. He said stern action would be taken against those found responsible for the collapse of the school wall.