Girl student found dead in hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A girl student was found dead at a hostel of University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Police said on Wednesday that Sundas Sohail (24), a student of fifth semester of food Technology programme had been residing at girls hostel for the last three years where she was found dead today.

The girl student belonged to Jhang.

It looks as if the girl committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over some issues, police said.

Civil Lines police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.