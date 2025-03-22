Girl student found dead in Mansehra school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A 15-year-old female student was found dead in her class in Government middle school Hilkot, Mansehra, police informed on Saturday.

Police said teachers heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed to the scene, only to find the girl lying in a pool of blood with a pistol in her hand.

Police said they are investigating whether the incident was a case of suicide or something else. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death.