Girl Student Found Dead In Mansehra School

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A 15-year-old female student was found dead in her class in Government middle school Hilkot, Mansehra, police informed on Saturday.

Police said teachers heard the sound of a gunshot and rushed to the scene, only to find the girl lying in a pool of blood with a pistol in her hand.

Police said they are investigating whether the incident was a case of suicide or something else. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

