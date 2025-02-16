Girl Student Killed As Pistol Goes Off Accidently
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A 10th grade girl student was killed after a pistol went off accidently in tehsil Jatoi, district Muzaffargarh.
SHO Jatoi Ghulam Mujtaba said on Sunday the incident occurred in Adda Mirani Wala, Basti Parhar
where Anum was observing a pistol of her father when it went off accidently.
The girl received fatal
bullet injuries and died on the spot.
The police shifted the body to THQ Hospital Jatoi for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.
