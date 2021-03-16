Girl student of 10th class kidnapped from her way to home in Jehlum

(@fidahassanain)

JEHLUM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16, 2021) A 16-year old girl student of a local school was kidnapped by some suspects in a broad day-light in front of his father on Tuesday.

The black-color double cabin vehicle could easily be traced as its number was visible at the crime scene. The poor father was lying helpless on a roadside and nobody bothered to come to help him except the man who made this video clip.

It was first of its kind incident in Jehlum where the girl was kidnapped by the suspects in front of her father. Fear spread in the area as all major tv channels also reported the incident of kidnapping.