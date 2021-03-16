UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl Student Of 10th Class Kidnapped From Her Way To Home In Jehlum

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:56 PM

Girl student of 10th class kidnapped from her way to home in Jehlum

The victim was going home with her father when the suspects who came in a black-color double cabin vehicle took her, kicked her father and ran away in broad day-light.

JEHLUM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16, 2021) A 16-year old girl student of a local school was kidnapped by some suspects in a broad day-light in front of his father on Tuesday.

The girl student was going home along with her father when she was kidnapped. The girl’s father tried to get his daughter released from the kidnappers but they kicked him out from the open door of driver’s seat in a double cabin vehicle.

The black-color double cabin vehicle could easily be traced as its number was visible at the crime scene. The poor father was lying helpless on a roadside and nobody bothered to come to help him except the man who made this video clip.

It was first of its kind incident in Jehlum where the girl was kidnapped by the suspects in front of her father. Fear spread in the area as all major tv channels also reported the incident of kidnapping.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Poor Student Vehicle Man TV All From

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,018 new COVID-19 cases, 2,651 r ..

13 minutes ago

UK's Fleming Fund assists Sindh Drug Control Admin ..

8 minutes ago

Complainants hail IGP's step of appointing guides ..

8 minutes ago

PESCO intensifies drive against defaulters across ..

8 minutes ago

Finland to use EU fund for renewal, rather than re ..

8 minutes ago

Germany arrests Gambian for crimes against humanit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.