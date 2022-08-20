UrduPoint.com

Girl Student Of BKMC Found Dead Mysteriously

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 07:20 PM

A girl student of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan was found dead in a mysterious situation, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A girl student of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Mardan was found dead in a mysterious situation, said police on Saturday.

Bacha Sihat (30) was found dead at her room in girls hostel.

She belonged to Swat and was the student of Post RN Nursing two years diploma in BKMC.

Her body was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy.

Sheikh Maltoon Police Station registered the case and started investigation.

