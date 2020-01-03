UrduPoint.com
Girl Students, Parents Protest Against No Winter Vacations In Girls Degree College Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:25 PM

Girl students and their Parents have protested against no winter vacations announced in the Government Girls Degree College Murree

Murree (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Girl students and their Parents have protested against no winter vacations announced in the Government Girls Degree College Murree.According to media reports, all schools and colleges of Murree have been shut down in the winter vacations except government girls Degree College where no winter vacations are being given till yet.Winter vacations have been announced in all schools and colleges across district Rawalpindi but non announcement of the said vacations due to unknown reasons for girl students of government girls Degree College is strange.Parents and students are under severe mental stress saying all colleges and schools of Murree have been closed due to winter vacations except girls Degree College where no vacations are being allowed .

Parents said that it's totally unfair to grant no winter vacations to girl students of Degree College in this severe cold season as students are facing difficulties in reaching college from far-flung areas.They have demanded of authorities to take notice of this injustice.

.On the other hand, due to intense snow fall , van drivers who brought students to college have also denied bringing them into college but college administration is not ready to give students winter vacations.

