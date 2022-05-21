Girl students' passion to seek education impresses PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has eulogized the passion of girl students of Balochistan and said that they were the educated and fearless daughters and future of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has eulogized the passion of girl students of Balochistan and said that they were the educated and fearless daughters and future of the country.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted a short video clip of the students of Girls Cadet College, Turbat and further stressed upon provision of opportunities for females in the province, so that they could further excel.

"Truly an inspirational video package from Balochistan. Pakistan is better off when its girls show their resolve to make a mark in life. Educated, skilled & fearless daughters are the future of a thriving Pakistan. What they need is an opportunity to excel. More power to them!," he added.