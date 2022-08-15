UrduPoint.com

Girl Students Shine In Malakand Matric Exams

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Girl students shine in Malakand matric exams

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) ::The Malakand board on Monday announced Matric exam results 2022 according to which Kashmala of FC Public school Balambat achieved the first position, followed by Tooba Qazi and Kifayat Ullah of Smart School Balambat who jointly secured the second position.

The third position was grabbed by the male student, Muhammad Waqas. According to the results, a total of 50554 students attended the examination, of which a total of 45314 students remained successful, showing a pass percentage of 89.63.

In science group among 441110 students, a total of 39937 students passed the examination, showing a pass percentage of 90.

54. While, among 6444 students of arts group, a total of 5377 students remained successful with a pass percentage of 83.44.

Kashmala of FC Public School Balambat bearing roll number 140392 grabbed the first position by securing 1077 marks. The second position was attained by two students of Smart School Balambat, named Tooba Qazi and Kifayat Ullah who got 1075 marks each.

The third position was attained by Muhammad Waqas, roll number 135356, a student of Knowledge School Khall by securing 1073 marks.

Related Topics

Student Male Malakand Balambat

Recent Stories

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

26 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.