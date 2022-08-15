Girl students shine in Malakand matric exams

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) ::The Malakand board on Monday announced Matric exam results 2022 according to which Kashmala of FC Public school Balambat achieved the first position, followed by Tooba Qazi and Kifayat Ullah of Smart School Balambat who jointly secured the second position.

The third position was grabbed by the male student, Muhammad Waqas. According to the results, a total of 50554 students attended the examination, of which a total of 45314 students remained successful, showing a pass percentage of 89.63.

In science group among 441110 students, a total of 39937 students passed the examination, showing a pass percentage of 90.

54. While, among 6444 students of arts group, a total of 5377 students remained successful with a pass percentage of 83.44.

Kashmala of FC Public School Balambat bearing roll number 140392 grabbed the first position by securing 1077 marks. The second position was attained by two students of Smart School Balambat, named Tooba Qazi and Kifayat Ullah who got 1075 marks each.

The third position was attained by Muhammad Waqas, roll number 135356, a student of Knowledge School Khall by securing 1073 marks.