Girl sustains injuries as landlord allegedly set free dogs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A minor girl sustained injuries as a landlord allegedly set free dogs when she was collecting sticks for fuel purpose here Saturday.

According to police sources, a nine-year-old girl named Nasreen was collecting trash sticks from the field of a landlord named Bashir, resident of Muaza Ahmed Mohana.

The landlord allegedly got infuriated. He allegedly set free dogs. The girl sustained injuries due to the dogs’ bite. She was shifted to a hospital.

Shah Jamal police, after receiving an application from the brother of the girl named Riaz Hussain, started investigations into the incident.