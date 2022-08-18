UrduPoint.com

Girl Torture Case: Court Gives Main Accused In Police Custody For 5 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Girl torture case: Court gives main accused in police custody for 5 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Area Magistrate Raja Ali Raza accepted the police request for five-day physical remand of the main accused, Danish Sheikh, in medical student Khadija Ghafoor torture case. here on Thursday.

The court, after hearing arguments of both sides, handed over the main accused to the investigation police.

A large number of people gathered outside the court and some of them also tried to beat the accused.

However, police had made strict security arrangements in and around the court while teams of anti-riot police force were present in the court to tackle any untoward situation.

The women police station had registered a case against 16 accused under sections 376, 382, 342, 354,149, 148, 337 Lii, 337Ai, 337 Fi and 337v. Six of them were arrested while others were at large.

The court had already sent a woman accused Maham on judicial remand to jail while four others Shoaib, Asghar, Feezan and Tayyab were handed over to the police for two days on physical remand.

Meanwhile, the police said that torture of Khadija had been proved in medico-legal report.

City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik had constituted a inquiry committee to probe the case.

SSP Investigation Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ajmal would be head of the committee, while SP Madina Town Muhammad Nabeel and DSP Kotwali Qazi Farooq are among the members. DSP Legal Shehzad Ilyana, DSP CIA Mudasar Hanif and SHO Women Police Station Farah Batool are the coordinating officers of the committee.

A local industrialist, Sheikh Danish, had proposed Khadija Ghafoor, a classmate of his daughter Ana Danish, but she refused. It infuriated the accused, who along with his 16 accomplices, abducted Khadija and subjected her to physical torture.

