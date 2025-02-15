Open Menu

Girl Undergoes Gender Transformation Surgery

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Girl undergoes gender transformation surgery

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A remarkable medical transformation has taken place in Fatahpur, Chak No. 115 ML, district Layyah, where a 15-year-old girl, Arwa Mubeen, successfully underwent a gender reassignment surgery, becoming Abdul Rehman. The family is overwhelmed with joy, and the local community has poured in with congratulations.

According to the details, a five-hour-long surgery was performed with precision, marking a significant milestone in the teenager’s life. The parents, expressing immense happiness, shared that their child had been experiencing gender identity concerns, and after medical consultation, they decided to proceed with the procedure.

Following the successful operation, the family renamed their child Abdul Rehman. The news quickly spread throughout the locality, with relatives, neighbors, and well-wishers visiting their home to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

The transformation has sparked discussions in the region, highlighting medical advancements and the growing acceptance of such procedures. Medical experts state that such cases, though rare, are handled with utmost care after thorough examinations. The family has expressed gratitude to the medical team for their expertise and dedication, making this life-changing transformation possible.

Recent Stories

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence i ..

Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025

4 minutes ago
 This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan s ..

This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story

12 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for H ..

Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing o ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV

33 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL con ..

UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..

34 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib S ..

Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate

54 minutes ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to ..

UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..

3 hours ago
 India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billio ..

India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030

4 hours ago
 Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death to ..

Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises

4 hours ago
 Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino p ..

Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan