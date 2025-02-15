Girl Undergoes Gender Transformation Surgery
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) A remarkable medical transformation has taken place in Fatahpur, Chak No. 115 ML, district Layyah, where a 15-year-old girl, Arwa Mubeen, successfully underwent a gender reassignment surgery, becoming Abdul Rehman. The family is overwhelmed with joy, and the local community has poured in with congratulations.
According to the details, a five-hour-long surgery was performed with precision, marking a significant milestone in the teenager’s life. The parents, expressing immense happiness, shared that their child had been experiencing gender identity concerns, and after medical consultation, they decided to proceed with the procedure.
Following the successful operation, the family renamed their child Abdul Rehman. The news quickly spread throughout the locality, with relatives, neighbors, and well-wishers visiting their home to extend their heartfelt congratulations.
The transformation has sparked discussions in the region, highlighting medical advancements and the growing acceptance of such procedures. Medical experts state that such cases, though rare, are handled with utmost care after thorough examinations. The family has expressed gratitude to the medical team for their expertise and dedication, making this life-changing transformation possible.
