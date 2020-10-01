Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped

(@fidahassanain)

The girl got into a car when after she was offered lift at the bus stop where she was waiting for bus and soon after that, she became victim of gang-rape.1

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) A girl was allegedly gang-raped after being kidnapped by a group of five people from a bus stop at Jaranwala road in the city, a local tv reported on Thursday.

The victim was waiting for the bus to travel when she was kidnapped by a group of five people. A car offered her lift but later she was drugged and raped. The suspects threw the girl in the nearby crops and fled away.

The victim approached the police but the FIR was registered five days after the incident. The investigation is under way and none of the culprits was arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought report from RPO Sheikhpura.

He strongly condemned the incident and directed the police to arrest the culpirts at every cost.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the victim was searched iin Lahore for DNA and investigation was underway to arrest the culprits.

According to some reports, six men were involved in raping the girl.

It is the second horrible incident of rape with a woman within only 20-day period when the main suspect in Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang-rape is still at large. The woman was traveling along with her children from Sialkot to Lahore when the incident took place in Gujjarpura police precinct.