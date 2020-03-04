UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Girl With Burns Dies In Hospital In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Girl with burns dies in hospital in Faisalabad

A minor girl admitted to a hospital with burn injuries has died while her mother is still under treatment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) A minor girl admitted to a hospital with burn injuries has died while her mother is still under treatment.

A police spokesman said that a fire erupted in a hut of a gypsy family in Sharinwala near Khurarianwala on February 1.

Eight-year-old Nasir and his six-year-old sister Alisha were burnt alive while 12-year-old Ayesha and their mother Allah Rakhi, wife of Shehbaz, were shifted to hospital with burn injuries.

On Monday night, Ayesha succumbed to her injuries. Her mother with 80 per cent burns is still in the intensive care unit.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Wife Nasir February Family

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

13 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

11 minutes ago

Balochistan to impose ban on plastic bags

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President ..

3 minutes ago

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Respons ..

3 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.