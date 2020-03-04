Girl with burns dies in hospital in Faisalabad

A minor girl admitted to a hospital with burn injuries has died while her mother is still under treatment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) A minor girl admitted to a hospital with burn injuries has died while her mother is still under treatment.

A police spokesman said that a fire erupted in a hut of a gypsy family in Sharinwala near Khurarianwala on February 1.

Eight-year-old Nasir and his six-year-old sister Alisha were burnt alive while 12-year-old Ayesha and their mother Allah Rakhi, wife of Shehbaz, were shifted to hospital with burn injuries.

On Monday night, Ayesha succumbed to her injuries. Her mother with 80 per cent burns is still in the intensive care unit.