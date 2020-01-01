UrduPoint.com
Girlfriend, Boyfriend Allegedly Killed For Honor In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 01:06 PM

A girl and his boyfriend were allegedly gunned down for honor within the jurisdiction of Mochiwala police station, in Orray wala in Jhang

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) A girl and his boyfriend were allegedly gunned down for honor within the jurisdiction of Mochiwala police station, in Orray wala in Jhang.According to media reports, a youth identified as Pervaiz had allegedly come to meet with his girlfriend Kanwal Shehzadi but he was killed by firing.

According to police both were shot down after firing bullets into their heads.Bodies were shifted to nearby district headquarter hospital.Police are trying to make contact with the family members of the victims.Police said that further details will come to surface after post mortem of bodies.

