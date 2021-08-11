UrduPoint.com

Girls' Abduction Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Five Accused

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:05 PM

Girls' abduction case: Court extends physical remand of five accused

A local court on Wednesday extended physical remand of five accused, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four girls from the Hanjarwal area here, for another three days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended physical remand of five accused, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four girls from the Hanjarwal area here, for another three days.

Earlier, Hanjarwal police produced the accused, including Qasim, Naeem, Shahzad, Asif, and Kashif, before Judicial Magistrate Ayaz Rafique on expiry of their physical remand term.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for interrogation and DNA test. He expressed suspicion that one girl might has been raped.

At this, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for another three days and ordered police for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Hanjarwal police had registered the FIR on the complaint of a kidnapped girl's father. He alleged that her daughters along with the daughters of his neighbour were kidnapped.

It is pertinent to mention here that the girls had been handed over to their parents after being recovered from Sahiwal, where they were sold by a rickshaw driver and his accomplices for prostitution.

