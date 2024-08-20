Girls' Achievement In Matric Exam A Matter Of Pride, Says Education Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat commended the girls who excelled in the matriculation exams, despite the challenging conditions under which they studied, calling their achievements a matter of pride
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat commended the girls who excelled in the matriculation exams, despite the challenging conditions under which they studied, calling their achievements a matter of pride.
These remarks were made during a ceremony held here on Tuesday in honor of top-performing students from across Punjab.
The Minister vowed that the future of these students will not be compromised by the injustices within the system. Where there is wrongdoing, the system will be rectified, and those deserving will be granted their rightful opportunities. He emphasized that reforms are being introduced to ensure continuous improvement in the education system with each passing day.
The Education Minister further announced that within the next five years, the education system would undergo significant transformation, evolving into a model of excellence.
As part of these reforms, a pilot school Meal Program will commence on September 5, starting in Rajanpur, DG Khan, and Muzaffargarh, before being expanded throughout the province. Additionally, a scholarship program worth 25 billion rupees is being launched to support outstanding students in pursuing higher education at their chosen universities, he added. The government will also revive the laptop scheme, ensuring students receive the necessary resources to excel.
The minister assured that top-performing students will continue to be provided with facilities, despite limited resources.
Rana Sikandar stressed that there will be no delays in organizing ceremonies to honor top students, and he expressed a strong commitment to achieving even better results next year. He concluded by affirming that talent, merit, and hard work will always be recognized and encouraged.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago