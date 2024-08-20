Open Menu

Girls' Achievement In Matric Exam A Matter Of Pride, Says Education Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Girls' achievement in Matric exam a matter of pride, says Education Minister

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat commended the girls who excelled in the matriculation exams, despite the challenging conditions under which they studied, calling their achievements a matter of pride

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat commended the girls who excelled in the matriculation exams, despite the challenging conditions under which they studied, calling their achievements a matter of pride.

These remarks were made during a ceremony held here on Tuesday in honor of top-performing students from across Punjab.

The Minister vowed that the future of these students will not be compromised by the injustices within the system. Where there is wrongdoing, the system will be rectified, and those deserving will be granted their rightful opportunities. He emphasized that reforms are being introduced to ensure continuous improvement in the education system with each passing day.

The Education Minister further announced that within the next five years, the education system would undergo significant transformation, evolving into a model of excellence.

As part of these reforms, a pilot school Meal Program will commence on September 5, starting in Rajanpur, DG Khan, and Muzaffargarh, before being expanded throughout the province. Additionally, a scholarship program worth 25 billion rupees is being launched to support outstanding students in pursuing higher education at their chosen universities, he added. The government will also revive the laptop scheme, ensuring students receive the necessary resources to excel.

The minister assured that top-performing students will continue to be provided with facilities, despite limited resources.

Rana Sikandar stressed that there will be no delays in organizing ceremonies to honor top students, and he expressed a strong commitment to achieving even better results next year. He concluded by affirming that talent, merit, and hard work will always be recognized and encouraged.

