Girls Allegedly Involved In Beating Classmate In LHC School Secure Pre-arrest Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 08:01 PM

A sessions judge has granted bail to the suspects against submission of Rs50,000 each and has restrained the police from arresting them.

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday allowed pre-arrest bail to four female students allegedly involved in manhandling their class fellow at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the provincial capital.

A sessions judge directed them to deposit Rs50,000 each and restrained police from arresting them till January 30.

The girls were booked by a local police station under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC after a video of the girl students beating another student went viral on social media.

Imran Younas, the father of the victim girl, said in the FIR that his daughter’s schoolmate is a drug addict who wanted to make his daughter part of her company. He alleged that one of the girls had a dagger as well and that his daughter's gold chain and a locket were also snatched by the accused girls during attack on his daughter.

The complainant said that two sister beat his daughter when she refused to join their group, they took her the canteen area and humiliated her.

The victim party also told the police that they approached the FIA to take action against the girls as well as the people who uploaded the video on the social media.

The video that went viral on the social media showed the girl crying for help and another girl was sitting on her back, twisting her arm and abusing her. A second girl could be seen coming to the victim and sitting on her back while the third one slapped her.

The victim, according to the reports, got injured and was shifted to a local hospital for medical care.

