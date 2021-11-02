Girls annual district sports competition kicked off in Abbottabad

Former MNA Farzana Mushtaq Tuesday inaugurated the annual district girls school's tournament at Government Girls High School No.1, Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Former MNA Farzana Mushtaq Tuesday inaugurated the annual district girls school's tournament at Government Girls High School No.1, Abbottabad.

The annual tournament was formally inaugurated by lighting a torch. The students were appreciated for performing regional cultural dances of all the provinces of the country. The students also presented a beautiful tableau of Turkish culture.

Speaking on the occasion, the special guest former MNA Farzana Mushtaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest person who has led the country from the front and brought it on the road of prosperity.

She said that the people of the country would soon get good news despite all the external and internal problems. Farzana Mushtaq said that the government has taken concrete measures for the development of all sectors and has focused on women and their sports activities.

While appreciating the performance of the students including PT, Band she congratulated them and their teachers. DEO Rehana Yasmeen said that the annual sports activities would continue for whole month, the games were started late due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Rehana Yasmeen said that it is the annual sports competitions PT, March Past, Badminton, Table Tennis and Volleyball would be held where female students would perform.

She said that it is expected that female students will get the opportunity to improve their performance, the DEO directed the sports committee and other organizers to use their resources in beautifying the annual competitions.

While addressing the ceremony Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Karan said that the performance of the female students has impressed the audience. There are vast opportunities for women in the country to show off their talents, adding she said.

Earlier, the band and PT teams participating in the annual sports competitions welcomed the chief guest former MNA Farzana Mushtaq.

On the occasion Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Akasha Kiran, District education Officer (DEO female Rehana Yasennne, Hina Fatima Principal GGHS No.1, Sports Secretary Naima Sabahat and principals of various high, middle and Primary schools of the district, headteachers, teachers and female students were also present.