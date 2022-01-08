Girls availing more benefits in Ehsas Scholarships, Ehsas Nashunuma Programmes: Sania Nishtar

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said, that incumbent government was emphasizing to promote girls education as extra funds were allocated for girls compared to boys' under Ehsas Scholarship Programme.

The campaign to get maximum girls and boys registered with scholarship scheme was heading forward with rapid pace in the country. Sania stated this during her visit at Government Girls Primary School Kot Ala-Singh, here. The step would surely help improve education in the country. She met with girls and some other women, availing benefits from Ehsas Programme. She also inspected registration process. She informed women that scholarship scheme was highly transparent as it was digitalized, right from Class Nursery to Class12th. She stated that girls were availing more amounts, compared to amounts, given to boy students.

Under Ehsas Scholarship programme for school students, the three-months scholarship amount for each girl and (each) boy of Primary School were Rs 2000 and Rs 1500 respectively. At secondary level, the scholarship amount is Rs 3000 and Rs 2500. Similarly, at Higher Secondary level, each girl is being given Rs 4000. However, boys are getting Rs 3500 after every three months.

Sania Nishtar also inaugurated Ehsas Nashunuma Centre at District Headquarters Hospital. She remarked that the basic purpose of introduction of Nashunuma Centre was provide cash assistance to mothers with infants, for improving food quality. In south Punjab, Ehsas Nashunuma Centres have been established in districts Khanewal and Rajanpur. In all four tehsils of Khanewal, the Nashunuma Centres were working to facilitate women. She, however hinted that the programme was in progress in 15 districts, across the country. The facility would help address issue of stunting growth. In Ehsas Nashunuma initiative, the amounts for baby girls are more if compared to amounts for baby-boys.

Sania also met local traders and discussed about Ehsas Rashan Registration programme. She observed that the government would provide eight percent tax free incentive to shopkeepers, get registered with the Ehsas Rashan Programme.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi observed that 2100 "Karyna" traders were registered with the programme so far in district Khanewal. However, registration of all 2700 shopkeepers would be completed very soon, said Sherazi. On this occasion, MNA Zahoor Qureshi, MPA Shahida Hayat Khan, and many other PTI local leaders were also present.