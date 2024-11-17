Girls badminton competition held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District sports Office Sialkot organized Girls Badminton Competition of Punjab Games 2024 at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS spokesperson, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir inaugurated the event along with a delegation from the Indonesian Embassy.

In the district level competition, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Club team got the first position and Shaheen Club got the second position.

Rs. 50,000 was awarded to the winning team and Rs. 25,000 was awarded to the runner up team.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the chief guest of the event, congratulated the Director of Sports Atiya Altaf and the students.

Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Muhammad Ejaz Ghouri, Director Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Rana Muhammad Sohail, Zone Chairperson Lines International Pakistan Naeem Yousaf and Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Science Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj participated as guest of honour.

Controller Examination Malik Gulshan Aslam, Registrar Ijaz Ahmad, Chairperson urdu Department Dr. Afzal Butt and the heads of all departments also participated.