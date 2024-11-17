Girls Badminton Competition Held At GCWUS
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District sports Office Sialkot organized Girls Badminton Competition of Punjab Games 2024 at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
According to GCWUS spokesperson, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir inaugurated the event along with a delegation from the Indonesian Embassy.
In the district level competition, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Club team got the first position and Shaheen Club got the second position.
Rs. 50,000 was awarded to the winning team and Rs. 25,000 was awarded to the runner up team.
Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the chief guest of the event, congratulated the Director of Sports Atiya Altaf and the students.
Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Muhammad Ejaz Ghouri, Director Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Rana Muhammad Sohail, Zone Chairperson Lines International Pakistan Naeem Yousaf and Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Science Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj participated as guest of honour.
Controller Examination Malik Gulshan Aslam, Registrar Ijaz Ahmad, Chairperson urdu Department Dr. Afzal Butt and the heads of all departments also participated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, four injured in van-trailer collision in Ghotki2 minutes ago
-
M-2 opened for public3 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of veteran actor Shafi Muhammad Shah observed32 minutes ago
-
Forging new paths: Green Tourism, GRCP partner for sustainable cultural preservation32 minutes ago
-
Smoky vehicles fined52 minutes ago
-
Wheat growers urged to use nitro-phos52 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court1 hour ago
-
30 brick kilns demolished1 hour ago
-
Police, PFA foils unhygienic meat supply, one held1 hour ago
-
Cross Firing: Accused wanted in 44 cases killed1 hour ago
-
Accused in police custody injured by firing of own accomplices1 hour ago