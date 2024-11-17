Open Menu

Girls Badminton Competition Held At GCWUS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Girls badminton competition held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) District sports Office Sialkot organized Girls Badminton Competition of Punjab Games 2024 at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS spokesperson, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir inaugurated the event along with a delegation from the Indonesian Embassy.

In the district level competition, Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Club team got the first position and Shaheen Club got the second position.

Rs. 50,000 was awarded to the winning team and Rs. 25,000 was awarded to the runner up team.

Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the chief guest of the event, congratulated the Director of Sports Atiya Altaf and the students.

Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Senior Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Muhammad Ejaz Ghouri, Director Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Rana Muhammad Sohail, Zone Chairperson Lines International Pakistan Naeem Yousaf and Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Science Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj participated as guest of honour.

Controller Examination Malik Gulshan Aslam, Registrar Ijaz Ahmad, Chairperson urdu Department Dr. Afzal Butt and the heads of all departments also participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Punjab Badminton Sialkot Gulshan Chamber Government College Women University Sialkot Event All From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

19 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

19 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

19 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

23 hours ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

23 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

23 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

23 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan