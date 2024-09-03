Girls Bag Top Positions In Faisalabad Board Intermediate Exam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, has announced Names of position holders in the annual intermediate examination-2024 here on Tuesday.
The formal result will be uploaded on official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk on September 4 (Wednesday) by Commissioner Silwat Saeed in a ceremony at Divisional Model College, Iqbal Stadium campus.
The position holders will also be awarded medals and prizes. According to the notification, overall first position was grabbed by a female candidate, Memoona Kousar d/o Ghulam Murtaza Roll No. 417126 by getting 1155/1200 marks. She was a student of Punjab College for Women Rajana Road, Toba Tek Singh.
Overall second position was clinched by two candidates. Ayesha Imran d/o Imran Akram Roll No. 401900 secured 1150/1200 marks. Ishmal Fatima d/o Muhammad Zakria Roll No. 401884 got 1150/1200 marks. Both students were from Punjab College for Women, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad.
Overall third position was also taken by two candidates. Hadia Yousaf d/o Muhammad Yousaf Roll No. 401881 secured 1147/1200 marks. She was also a student of Punjab College for Women, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad.
Maarij Naz d/o Muhammad Imran Munir Roll No. 419668 got 1147 marks. She was a student of Masoomeen College for Advanced Sciences for Girls, Chiniot Road.
