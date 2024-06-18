Girls bodies Recovered in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The bodies of the girls who drowned in the Lamran Zarak Dam have been recovered, said Deputy Commissioner Pishin on Tuesday.

DC Jumma Dad Mandokhail said the girls were aged between sixteen and seventeen years,

PDMA and Levies personnel participated in the rescue operation.

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital, DC said adding that the bodies will be handed over to the families after necessary procedures.

