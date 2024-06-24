Girl's Body Fished Out Of Canal After 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body of a girl, 24 hours after she had drowned in the Rakh Branch Canal.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 7-year-old Sehar Noor was bathing in the Rakh Branch Canal after tying a rope with a nearby tree and her body near the Pipanwala Bridge but the rope snapped and the girl drowned on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 divers searched for her but in vain. Then they stopped the operation after sunset. On Monday, they resumed the operation, fished out the body and handed it over to her relatives for burial.
