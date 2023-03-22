(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Body of a young girl was found from Gugera branch canal in the area of Mureedwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 22-year-old girl floating on the surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Chak No.

485GB and informed the police.

The police fished out the corpse and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for her identification was under progress, he added.