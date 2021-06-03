UrduPoint.com
Girl's Body Found From Drain

Thu 03rd June 2021

Girl's body found from drain

The body of a girl was found from a drain in Khurarianwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a girl was found from a drain in Khurarianwala police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said some passersby spotted the body of a 25-year-old girl floating in the drainnear Chak No 73-RB Killianwala and informed the police.

The police fished out the body and sent to a mortuary for postmortem.

